Katrell Williams, 44

Funeral services for Katrell Williams will be held Saturday, February 27 at 2 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Williams, 44, died February 19.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Williams and Bessie Bibbins; sister, Melissa Williams; brother, Wade Williams; aunts, Doris Charles, Jenny Lazard, Gloria Hayes, Patricia Mayes and Emma McGlory and uncles, Perry Mayes, Leroy Mayes, Jr. and Roosevelt Mayes.

Survivors include his brothers, Robert Mayes of Bunkie, Irvin Williams of Marksville, Jermaine Mayes (Arhonda) of Simmesport and Donovan Mayes of Marksville; sisters, Priscilla Kelly (Steve) of Marksville, Rosalie Pierite (Johnny) of Hessmer, Lisa Williams of Marksville, Danielle Doucet (Ernest) of Mansura and Nicole Slaughter (Kevin) of Alexandria); half-sister, Daphne Williams of Cottonport; step-father, Irvin Bibbins of Mansura; godmother, Dora Augustine; godfather, Anthony Jones; goddaughter, Amiyah Prater and a host of god children, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.