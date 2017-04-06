Kawanda Butler Edwards, age 40, of Bunkie

Funeral services for Kawanda Butler Edwards will be Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 at Church for Deliverance Outreach Center in Marksville with Apostle June A. Barton officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Evergreen under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Ms. Edwards, age 40, of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Bunkie General Hospital. Kawanda was a 1994 graduate of Bunkie High School. She was a member of Church of Deliverance Outreach Center, where she served faithfully until her demise. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary Belle Beverly and Willie Beverly, Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Willie Mae Butler and Willie Butler, Sr.; two aunts, Doris Beverly Washington and Beatrice Brown and her uncle, William Brown.

She is survived by her son, Cameron R. Butler of Tyler, TX; her daughter, Autumn R. Edwards of Marksville; her father, Willie Butler, Jr. of Alexandria; her mother, Connie Raye Beverly of Bunkie and two sisters, Sheletta Denson of Houston, TX and Angelina Butler of Houston, TX.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Cameron R. Butler, Toney Beverly, Kenny Wayne Butler, Ronald Beverly, Charles Butler, W. Beverly, Jr. and Sylvester Butler.