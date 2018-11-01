Kayren Carmena, 53, Moncla

Funeral Services for Mrs. Kayren Rene Diver Carmena will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 2, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla with Father Anthony Dharmaraj and Father Paul Kunnumpuran officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Carmena, age 53, of Moncla, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Dale Diver.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 26 years, David Carmena of Moncla; her mother, Sandra Diver of Moncla; one son, Nicholas Carmena and wife Cherie of Pride, La; two daughters, Brenda Lefebure and husband Brian; Kim Ellis and husband Jason, both of Greenwell Springs, La; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

A rosary will be recited on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Marty Dauzat, J.R. Dauzat, Jordan Sayer, Nicholas Carmena, Carter Lefebure and Jason Ellis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kason Carmena and Jackson Ellis.