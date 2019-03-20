Keith Anthony Ducote, age 61, of Cottonport

Private family services for Keith Anthony Ducote of Cottonport will take place at a later date.

Keith Ducote, age 61, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center in Shreveport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Pamela D. Bordelon of Cottonport, Patricia D. Hukins of Cottonport, and Jodie D. Bertrand of Baton Rouge; brothers, John Irby Ducote of Rose Pine, and Ted Paul Ducote of Cottonport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irby John and Lena Mae (Rabalais) Ducote.