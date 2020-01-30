A private memorial service for Keith Cooper will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Keith Cooper, age 53 of Marksville, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2019 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his father, Davis Cooper.

Survivors include his children; Melanie Sanborn, Lynze Cooper and Corey Douzart all of Bethel, ME; his mother, Cynthia Johnson and husband Marvin of Mansura; his brothers, Kenneth Cooper of Mansura, Eugene Purvis and wife Rhonda of Moncla and Mitchell Cooper of Bethel, ME; his sisters, Sherry Ducote and husband Mark of Marksville and Melissa Cooper of Marksville; and his three grandchildren, Remington Sanborn, Anna Ellis and Mikie Ellis.