Keith Gilmore Sr, 40 , Marksville

A Memorial Service for Mr. Keith William Gilmore, Sr. will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Gilmore, age 40, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at his residence.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna Jean Pierite Gilmore; three sons, Keith William Gilmore Jr., Cody William Buffine, Seth Savarese; two daughters, Victoria Lynn Gilmore, Andrea Marie Gilmore; his parents; Remmer and Lori Barrilleaux Gilmore; one brother, Michael Joseph Gilmore and wife Lateisha; one sister, Kalyne Marie Gilmore and one grandchild, Aiden Paul Gilmore.