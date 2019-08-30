Keith Siffert, 58, of Lone Pine

Funeral services for Keith Siffert will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with Rev. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Siffert, age 58 of Lone Pine, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Port Allen.

He is preceded in death by his father, Audrey Siffert.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Debra Ferrington Siffert of Lone Pine; his daughter, Cheyenne Johnson of Ash Grove, MO; his step-sons, Timothy W. Creel of Oklahoma and Kristopher Creel of Alexandria; his mother, Anna Lee Siffert of Ville Platte; his brother, Andrew Siffert and wife Lisa of Lone Pine; and his nieces, Jessica Johnston, Shelly Siffert and June Siffert.

Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

