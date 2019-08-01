Keith Wayne Nugent age 54 of Baton Rouge

Funeral services for Mr. Keith Wayne Nugent will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Barbara Nugent officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Nugent, age 54, was born in Rapides Parish, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Poret Nugent of Denham Springs; father, Jimmy Wayne Nugent; one sister, Paula Nugent Reynolds; maternal grandparents, Widdie and Sybil Ponthieux of Marksville; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Georgia Nugent of Pineville.

Keith served proudly with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 15 years earning 7 letters of accommodation and being nominated twice for Policeman of the year. Police work was his passion and true calling. When he was needed to care for his father during his battle with stage 4 lung, liver and colon cancer, Keith made the choice to return home to his other “family”, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 247, in which he served as a dedicated member for 34 years.

Keith, a young man full of wisdom, extreme self-control, excellent work ethic and a man who loved God and others is now home (with the Lord, Jesus Christ)!

Let’s rejoice and be glad to know Keith was saved and his work on Earth was done according to the Lord, the Master, the King; the only one that decides when our work is finished and its time to go home to Him.

Loved ones to cherish his memory include his son whom he loved dearly, Joshua Wayne Nugent of Evergreen; mother, Barbara Ponthieux Nugent of Marksville; girlfriend, Fabienne; one brother, Mike Nugent (Cindy) of Deville; younger sister, Susan Nugent Pringle of Woodworth, Louisiana; three nieces, Zoey Megison, Bailey Megison, Rachal Nugent and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Thank you, Jesus for the most precious gift you can give, Salvation! Lord, Jesus, you knew his name and called Keith home, now he’s walking the streets of gold holding your hand.