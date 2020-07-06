Kellie Neck Brouillette, 42, Marksville

A Private Funeral Service for Kellie Neck Brouillette will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating.

Ms. Brouillette, age 42, of Marksville, departed this life on July 4, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Neck, along with paternal and maternal grandparents.

She worked as a dispatcher for 911 and her children were the loves of her life. She was a genuine person inside and out.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Noah James Brouillette, Elijah Michael Brouillette, both of Marksville; mother, JoAnn Neck of Marksville; two brothers, Michael Patrick Neck of Lake Charles and Jonathan Paul Neck of Lafayette.