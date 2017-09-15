Kelsey Theresa Deselle , age 18, of Fifth Ward

Kelsey Theresa Desselle

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Kelsey Theresa Desselle will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Fifth Ward Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery, Hessmer, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Kramer of Fifth Ward and resume from 9 a.m. until time of service on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at Fifth Ward Baptist Church.

Kelsey Theresa Desselle, 18, of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017, in her residence surrounded by family.

She is survived by her parents, Jeramy and Jessica Desselle of Hessmer; one sister, Kadence Marie Desselle; maternal grandparents, Earlis and Mary Lachney of Hessmer; paternal grandparents, Leon and Katherine Desselle of Marksville; aunts and uncles, Carrie Ann Lachney (Nanny); Philip and Heather Lachney; Travis and Laura Desselle and her cousins, Myleigh Rayne Desselle, Avery Thomas Foster, Reese Laborde, and Emmalyn Lachney.

