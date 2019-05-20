Funeral services for Ken Bordelon will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Rev. Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Ken Bordelon, 33, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Anna Bordelon; one brother, Toby Bordelon; maternal grandparents, Lennis and L.C. Dauzat; and paternal grandparents, Shafter and IZ Bordelon.

Ken was a 2003 graduate of Marksville. He served 6 years with the United States Army and then served a short time with the reserves. Ken has always been mechanically inclined always working on something to keep him busy. He worked for the DOTD as an electrician and worked for LA Time Managers. Ken served on the Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America earning the highest rank possible as an Eagle Scout. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Lydia Elizabeth Bordelon; four children, Skylin, Keelie, Abbygail, and Collin; his father, Nathan Bordelon; one brother, Richie Bordelon; and his mother-in-law, Theresa Mayeaux.

