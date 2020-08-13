Kenneth Blood, 79, Lone Pine

Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Blood will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Blood, fondly known as “Papa K”, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital at the age of 79.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Blood; his parents, Charles and Erna Blood; his sisters, Elsie Mae and Claudenell Blood; and brothers, Charles and James Blood.

Survivors include his son, Bobby Blood and wife Barbara of St. Landry; his step-children, Cathy Chelette of Pineville and David Ellis of IN; his brothers, Curtis Blood of Chicot, Nolan Blood of Monroe, Roger Blood of St. Landry, and Ralph Blood of Lone Pine; his grandchildren, Bridgette Vidrine, Rod Blood, Nicole Rollins, Kelly Chelette, Sarah Ellis, Rebekah Seibert and Joel Ellis and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.