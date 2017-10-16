Kenneth Cole, age 74, of Centerpoint

Kenneth Cole

CENTERPOINT - Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Cole will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Ministers Aubrey Tyler, Burton Ray Dodge, and Richard Rambo officiating. Burial will be held in the Cole Cemetery in Centerpoint. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Cole, age 74, of Centerpoint, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at his residence. He was born on October 3, 1943.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Rita Dodge Cole; parents, James and Mary Ebey Cole; four brothers, Wallace Cole, Daniel Cole, Johnny Cole, and Leo Cole; and one sister, Elizabeth Cole.

Survivors include his five sons, Wallace Bruce Cole of Vick, Dave Paul of Centerpoint, Kenneth (Chasity) Cole, Jr. of Hessmer, Vernon (Kim) Cole of Vick, John Cole of Lexington, Kentucky.; four daughters, Cindy (Ricky) Dupuy of Brouillette, Wanda (Vince) Green of Centerpoint, Karen (John) Karl of Peoria, Illinois and Heather (Ray) Voinche of Brouillette; 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren;and his companion, Shannon Harvey.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Bruce Cole, Kenneth Cole, Jr., Vernon Cole, Dave Paul, Brian Cole, Thomas Dunn, Rhett Voinche, Zachary Cole, and Taylor Cole.