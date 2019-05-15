Kenneth Douglas “Doug” Clairday age 60 of Trumann
Kenneth Douglas “Doug” Clairday of Trumann departed this life on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Arlington Cove Nursing Home in Trumann, AR at the age of 60 years, 7 months and 7 days,. He was born Monday, October 6, 1958 in Marked Tree, AR and lived most of his life in Trumann. He was a musician and of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by two brothers, George Clairday and Mark Clairday; and his parents, Dolan and Helen Clairday. He is survived by three sons, Devin White of Ash Flat, AR, Jason Clairday of Hoxie, AR and Chad Clairday of Smithville AR; one daughter, Stacy Crawford of Mansura, LA; one sister, Lajeania Clairday Pierce of Trumann, AR; two brothers, William Clairday and Robert Clairday both of Hartselle, AL; 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. All services will be private.