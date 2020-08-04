Kenneth Easley, Simmesport

Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Easley, of Simmesport will begin at 10am, August 6, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Rev. Larry Thibodeaux officiating.

Kenneth Easley, age 71, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home in Simmesport surrounded by family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janice “scootch” Easley; daughters, Tiffany and Denise (Bobby); sons: Waylon, Terry (Kim), Greg (Ruthie), and Paige (Deidra); sister, Lulu Cryer, Debra Pousson; brother, Bobby; He is also survived by 21 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Paige, Waylon, Danny, Terry, Gregory, and Jonathan.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby; parents, Conely & Edith; step-father, Albert; baby brother; faithful companion, Terrence “T-Bell” & Tippy.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 11pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Visitation will resume at 8am until time of service on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St. (318-964-2324) La. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.