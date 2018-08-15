Kenneth "Good Buddy" Robinson, Sr., age 78, of Simmesport

Kenneth "Good Buddy" Robinson, Sr.

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Earl K. Robinson, Sr. “Good Buddy” of Simmesport will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will begin Saturday morning at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Earl K. Robinson, Sr., age 78, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 in Woodside. He was born on January 22, 1940.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Rosiland Robinson; parents, Charlie and Elizabeth Robinson; and brothers, Isaac Robinson and Wilson Robinson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris Robinson of Simmesport; daughters, Charlotte Robinson of Baton Rouge and Bernita Robinson of Simmesport; son, Earl Robinson, Jr. of Baton Rouge; sister, Louvenia Vaughn of Woodside; brother, Sam Robinson of Simmesport; 13 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.