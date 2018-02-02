Kenneth Hukins, age 81, of Bunkie

Kenneth Hukins

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Kenneth Hukins of Bunkie will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the Eola Baptist Church with the Bro. Bill Housley officiating. Burial will follow at the Pythian Mausoleum in Bunkie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie and Sunday from 12 noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Eola Baptist Church.

Mr. Hukins, age 81 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018 at Bunkie General Hospital.

He is preceded in death by a son, Kevin Hukins; his parents, Ernest and Cecilia Ponthier Hukins; brothers, L.P. Hukins, Loiston Hukins, Orlin Hukins, Ernest Hukins, Jr., and Wilfred Hukins; and his sister, Margueriete Varnado.

Survivors include a son, Michael (Audra) Hukins of Echo; his daughters, Connie H. (Craig) McCoy of Bunkie and Stephanie H. (Malcolm) Rabalais of Lafayette; two brothers, A.M. (Druscilla) Hukins of Lafayette and Herman (Diane) Hukins of Cutoff; his grandchildren, Casey (Ronald) Aymond, Alexander Mayeux, Morgan (Fred) Heinen, and Garrett McCoy; and his great-grandchildren, Marlee Barron, Caleigh Barron, Rylei Aymond and T.J. Dauzat.

