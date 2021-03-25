Kenneth Jackson, 88, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Ray Jackson will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Teryl Pierite officiating. Burial will be held at Barbry Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville.

Mr. Jackson, age 88, passed away on March 24th, 2021 at Valley View Health Care Facility in Marksville, LA.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Brenda Bacon Jackson; son, Kenneth Garcia, Jr. of Houston, TX.; daughters, Marcella Edwards, Linda Jackson, Cindy Calloway, Norma Mendoza, Debra Macias, Diane Ramos, Caroline Mubarak, and Mary Kathy Chambers all of Houston, TX.; sister, Dorothy Jackson of Marksville. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence, Sr. and Jenny Barbry Jackson; brother, Clarence Jackson, Jr.; sisters, Willie Mae Bertalotto and Irene Gonzales.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.