Kenneth John Bonnette, age 78, of Fifth Ward

Kenneth J. Bonnette

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth John Bonnette will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward with Father William Gearhead officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 5 p.m. until shortly before funeral service on Monday. A rosary will be recited in the Chapel on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Mr. Bonnette, age 78, of Fifth Ward, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Born on July 7, 1938, he was a member of the Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Farm Bureau, and board member of the Alexandria Port Authority representing Avoyelles Parish in past years. He was also in the National Guard. He taught many students in Avoyelles Parish having taught at Marksville, Hessmer, and Fifth Ward High Schools and finally retiring from Lafargue Elementary after 40 years as an educator. In his spare time, Mr. Ken enjoyed cattle farming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Helen Elmer Bonnette and sister, Jane Bonnette.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Ledonia Grantadams Bonnette of Fifth Ward; two sons, Eric Bonnette of Fifth Ward and Jody Bonnette of Fifth Ward; and one brother, Henry Bonnette, of Fifth Ward.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Henry Bonnette, Willie Elmer, Clayton Roy, Wayne Roy, David Ryan and Mike Ryan.