Kenneth Joseph Bonnette, 60, of Ball

Funeral services for Kenneth Joseph Bonnette will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Dr. Philip Robertson officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery, Moncla.

The family requests that visitation be observed Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Bonnette, 60, of Ball passed from this life, Monday, November 25, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for 10 years. During his working career he was a mobile home mover for 39 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Nettie Barbin Bonnette; brother, Wade Bonnette.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Carolyn DeSoto Bonnette; son, Joshua Brandon Bonnette; daughters, Aimée Leila Difulco (Brian) and Beulah Belle Bonnette; brother, Ronald Bonnette; sisters, Sylvia Saucier and Noemi Blanchard; granddaughter, Leila McKinley Difulco; other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Bonnette, Brian Difulco, Brian Dallas DeSoto, Medford Brouillette, Bryan “Lug Nut” White, and Terry Mathews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Raffo and Dillon Knapp.