Kenneth "Luke" Smith, age 43, of Savannah, Georgia

Kenneth "Luke" Smith

BUNKIE - A memorial service for Kenneth “Luke” Smith will be held at the Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home in Bunkie, Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. with the Bro. David Newton officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Kenneth “Luke” Smith, age 43, was born October 22, 1974 in Baton Rouge to Karen Connolly Smith and Kenneth Eugene Smith. He died on Tuesday, November 30, 2017 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a long battle with side effects of an accident exactly one year ago in Savannah, Georgia. Luke attended Nimitz High School in Irving, Texas before graduating from Bayou Chicot High School in Bayou Chicot and graduated from Belhaven University in Jackson Mississippi. He married Rebekah Taylor and moved to Indiana and Georgia with his career in the truck leasing industry. Most recently Luke lived in Savannah-Brunswick, Georgia area with Minor and Carla Roberts Pryor long time friends and business partners. Luke was a talented and published wedding and commercial photographer and owner of Lone Pine Photography/ Luke Smith Photography for the last 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth O. Smith and Bernice Book Smith and Gertie Book Johnson of Lone Pine, Archie O. Smith and Lily Bruno Smith of Bunkie and Robert E “Bob” Connolly and Twila White Connolly of Baton Rouge; uncles, Steve Smith of Lone Pine and Randy Smith; and sister Kassie Bryan of Denham Springs.

Luke is survived by his three children Gloria Lee of Georgia, Noah Smith of Georgia and Lucas Smith of Georgia; his mother, Karen Connolly of Greenwell Springs; father and step mother, Kenneth E. Smith and Ann Smith of Baton Rouge; brothers Kerry O. Smith of Lone Pine and Shawn Bryan of Baton Rouge; sisters, Kathryn Mason of Baton Rouge, Kelly Smith of Baton Rouge and Bonnie Perkins of Greenwell Springs; as well as numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

He will be dearly missed by those who knew him as he was often referred to as a gentle giant with his larger than life stature and personality.