Kenneth Thompson, Sr, 81, Evergreen

Funeral services for Kenneth Thompson will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with Bro. Billy Tingle officiating. Burial will follow with honors from the Evergreen Fire Department in the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Kenneth Ward Thompson, Sr. 81, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Blount County, Alabama on March 7, 1939. He was the 8th of 9 children born to James Ward and Gertrude Chandler Thompson.

Ken didn’t graduate high school initially, however, he completed his GED at age 54 in Gainesville, FL. His career took him between Gainesville, FL and Louisiana but Louisiana was where he eventually settled. He worked as a certified diesel mechanic, concrete pump & crane operator, certified welder and all around “fixer”. He was one of the first boom pump operators in the state of Louisiana. After 50 years of employment, Ken retired to Evergreen, LA and hauled sugarcane for Sam Pearce and Paul Gremillion. He was an Evergreen Volunteer Fireman for 10 years and also a past Alderman for the town of Evergreen.

His outgoing and loving personality afforded him to make lots of friends. He never met a stranger and had a genuine heart of gold. He loved to garden, fish, watch Nascar, watch football, travel and grill. He went by many endearing names: Ken, Rock, Dad, Doodie, Pop, Grandad, D-Dad, Uncle Ken, Uncle Kenny and Brother Ken.

Ken is survived by his wonderful wife of 60 years, Marie Everett Thompson. Theirs is a beautiful love story which includes 5 children: Mickey Thompson (Darlene), Pride, LA, Kenneth W. Thompson, Jr. (Clary Loisel), Missoula, MT, Gwen Descant (Trent) of Sunset, LA, Scott Thompson, Slaughter, LA and Rodney Thompson (Michelle), Gainesville, FL.

Ken’s pride and joy has always been his big family. He is blessed with 9 grandchildren: Ashley (Sam) Fontenot, Adam (Anna) Thompson, Jason Hollinshead, Janet Hollinshead & fiancé Connor Lloyd, Michael (Fara) Descant, Jade (David) Veals, Camron Thompson, Brianna (Christopher) Smith, and Jasmine (Rey) Garcia.

Ken also has 12 great-grandchildren: Summer, Benjamin and Daphne Fontenot, Kole Carlin, Desirea and Harley Lucas, Audrey Torian, Charles and Theodore Smith, Aiden Zayas, Merida and Adreus Gracia. He has three great-granddaughters on the way.

Ken is survived by three sisters and a brother: Etoille “Toad” (Abe) Painter, Gainesville, FL, Dorothy Nelson, Albertville, AL, Jack (JoAnn) Thompson, Gainesville, FL, and Barbara Fowler, Oneonta, AL. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, Jewel Kemp, Sue Wright, Earl Thompson and Alton Thompson; and one grandson, Jared Thompson.

Serving as pallbearers are: Camron Thompson, Adam Thompson, Jason Hollinshead, Michael Descant, David Veals and Connor Lloyd.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Evergreen Volunteer Fire Department.