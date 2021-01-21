Kenneth Wilkes, 68, Marksville

A memorial mass for Kenneth Wilkes of Marksville will take place at a later date. Burial will take place at a later date at the St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum No.2.

Kenneth Mason Anthony Wilkes, age 68, passed away at his home in Marksville on Saturday, January 16th, 2021.

Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 47 years, Barbara Wilkes; daughter, Penny Poche; mother, Verdie Wilkes; grandson, Nicholas Poche; and brother, Michael Wilkes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Wilkes.