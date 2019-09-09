Funeral services for Kent Alan Lambertsen will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist of Bunkie with Rev. Mark Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested visitation be observed at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Kent Alan Lambertsen, age 43, of Bunkie, went to be with his Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bunkie and was self-employed. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Otis Mitchell and his paternal grandfather, Ellis Lambertsen.

He is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Ingrid Schmidt Lambertsen of Bunkie: four sons, Ellis, Kaiden, Mason and Ryker Lambertsen of Bunkie; his father, Doug Lambertsen of Bunkie; his mother, Janell Mitchell of Bunkie; his sister, Valerie Lambertsen Lambert and husband, John, of Houston, TX; his maternal grandmother, Nona Mitchell of Bunkie and his paternal grandmother, Mary Carol Lambertsen of Anamosa, Iowa.