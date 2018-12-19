Kent Dauzat, Sr, 49, Hickory Hill

Funeral services for Mr. Kent Joseph Dauzat, Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Dauzat, age 49, of Hickory Hill, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Jackson, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janelle Desselle Dauzat; and mother of his children, Jeanne Mullins Dauzat.

Kent was a Master Logger, Licensed Auctioneer and a Certified Appraiser. He was self-employed as a Scrap Iron Dealer. He enjoyed spending time at his camp but so cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He believed in keeping his French heritage and spoke Cajun French to those willing to participate.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, JoEllen Dauzat of Hickory Hill; son, Kent Joseph “Dudie” Dauzat, Jr. (Lauren) of Fifth Ward; three daughters, Nicole Dauzat (Joshua) of Center Point, Hope Dauzat of Hickory Hill, Kourtney Dubea of Mansura; father, Ronald Dauzat of Hickory Hill; two brothers, Keith Dauzat (Monica), Mark Dauzat (Vicki), all of Hickory Hill; stepchildren, Dustin Vallery, Brandon Vallery; five grandchildren, Allison, Shelby, Brylee, Payton, and Layton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home and will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Friday until time of services.

A rosary will be recited by Deacon Darryl Dubroc on Thursday in the Chapel at 7:00 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Kent “Dudie” Dauzat, Joshua Dauzat, Keith Dauzat, Mark Dauzat, Ronald “Cookie” Kelly, Jr., and Ed Trichell. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Marcotte and Winston Maddox.