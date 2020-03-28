Kent Mayeux, 66, of Plaucheville

Private funeral ceremony for Kent Mayeux, a native and resident of Plaucheville, will be held for the immediate family only at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville. Burial will be in the Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.

Kent Mayeux, age 66, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Kent was liked by many in the Plaucheville community and will be greatly missed. He enjoyed the suppers and company of his many high school buddies.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Peggy Plauche & husband Matthew; niece, Stacey Schexnayder & husband Keith; great niece and nephew, Alex and Dylan Whitehead.

He is preceded in death by his father, L.V. Mayeux and his mother, Grace Mayeux English.

Visitation will be private due to the current Covid 19 mandates.