Kenta Vidrine Goudeau of Bunkie | 1974 - 2020

The family will have private graveside services for Kenta Vidrine Goudeau in White's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery. The family is honoring the national precaution requirements in place at this time. A service for Kenta will be scheduled at a later date, time and place and will be posted when finalized. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Ms. Goudeau, age 46, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. She was a nurse and had worked at Healthsouth and Riverside Hospitals. She was preceded in death by her father, Roddrick Vidrine; her maternal grandparents, Sims and Ethel Middlebrooks and her paternal grandparents, Matthew and Celeste Vidrine.

She is survived by her two sons, Hunter Rebouche of Bunkie and Haden Goudeau of Lafayette; her mother, Margaret Middlebrooks Vidrine of Bunkie; her sister, Kristin Vidrine McGehee and husband, Kevin, of Tioga and two nephews that she considered "sons", Blake and Brady McGehee