Kermit Dauzat, age 78, of Vick

Kermit Dauzat

VICK - Funeral services for Mr. Kermit “Deg” Dauzat were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Burial was held at Vick Baptist Church Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Dauzat, age 78, of Vick, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at his residence. He was born on March 19, 1939.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valaren and Loritha Goudea Dauzat; two brothers, Jimmy Dauzat and Dalton Dauzat; five half-sisters, Dorothy Lachney, Susie Desselle, Sadie Lachney Bernice Dodge and Mary Dupuy.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Minnie Lee Dauzat; three daughters, Peggy Lee Dauzat (Jerry Lynn, Sr.) Breland, Amy Sue Dauzat (Louis Ray, Sr.) Filipi, and Patricia Ann Dauzat; two brothers, Curtley Joseph Dauzat and Jerry Joseph Dauzat; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four godchildren, Annette Dauzat Watts, Jennifer Laborde McGhee, Shaun Breland, Lynn Breland.

Honored to service as pallbearers were Jerry Breland, Louis Filipi, Sr., Lynn Breland, Shawn Breland, Louis Filipi, Jr., Tra Dauzat. Honorary pallbearers were Ben Shipp, Justin Breland, Randy Dauzat and Austin Breland.