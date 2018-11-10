Ketron Devonte McDonald

Ketron Devonte McDonald passed away Sunday, November 04, 2018 at the age of 22. He is a native of Pineville and resident of Simmesport. Visiting Friday, Nov. 9 from 2 pm until 6 pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, La 70759. Religious service Saturday, Nov. 10 at 11 am at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 9067 Hwy 1, Lettsworth, La. He is survived by Mother Keyoko McDonald, Grandmother Shari Kirk, Grandfather Samuel Kirk Jr., Son Kyamani Randle, Siblings Janessa, Felicity, and Keenan McDonald, Aunts, Uncles, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.