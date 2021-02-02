Kevin Dale Pierite, Sr., , Marksville

Funeral services for Kevin Dale Pierite, Sr. of Marksville are currently pending.

Kevin Pierite, age 46, entered into rest on Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home. Kevin was the owner of Indian Ink Tattoo Parlor on Hwy 1. His legacy will live on through his tattoo artistry through those he has touched. Kevin was also a proud concrete finisher.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Shamar Pierite and Kevin Pierite, II; mother, Joanne Carter (Charles); father, Cilton Pierite; grandchild, Layelle Pierite. He is also survived by his siblings: Stacey Richard (Jody, Jr.), Tonio Pierite, Thomesina Pierite, Silton Pierite, Jr., Juanita Pierite, Desherica Pierite, Deneshia Pierite, Desiltiana Pierite, Detrackius Pierite, Dereon Pierite, Demaricle Pierite, and Deondre Pierite; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Angel Pierite; maternal grandparents, Joseph & Fannie Johnson; paternal grandparents, Herman Pierite, Sr. & Celina Ford Pierite.