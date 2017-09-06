Kimberly Wall Mitchell, age 53, of Mansura

Kimberly Wall Mitchell

ECHO - Funeral services for Ms. Kimberly Wall Mitchell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church in Echo with Father Dwight de Jesus officiating. Entombment will be in St. Francis de Sales Mausoleum in Echo. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Echo.

Ms. Mitchell, age 53, of Mansura, passed away in Bunkie on Monday, September 4, 2017. Born on May 20, 1964, she was a graduate of Hessmer High School and a lifelong employee of Paul Wall's Farm Service Center.

Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Ben (Gloria) Wall of Marksville; her mother, Bettye J. (Roger) Dauzat of Hessmer; one daughter, Ericka Joy Mitchell and companion Shane of Mansura; two stepsisters, Dr. Ashley Bowers of Hammond, Mrs. Tracey Landry of Pineville; two grandchildren, Carter Shane Richard, and Tripp Wyatt Richard.

