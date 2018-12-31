L. Mark Gremillion, age 63, a native of Moreauville and resident of Baton Rouge

L. Mark Gremillion, a native of Moreauville and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on December 26, 2018 at the age of 63. He graduated from LSU with a B.S. in chemical engineering, and worked in the industry until his retirement from Total Petrochemicals. He enjoyed woodworking, golf, and reading, and was an avid fan of LSU Baseball. He was a "Math Friend" with Volunteers in Public Schools. As a parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, he was a member of the Men's Club, and served as a Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of KC Council 3743, Louisiana Professional Engineers, and Catholic High School Men's Club. He is survived by: his wife, Brenda C. Gremillion of Baton Rouge; his son, Steven P. Gremillion of Baton Rouge; a sister, Judy Gremillion of Moreauville; and his brother, Conrad Gremillion of Moreauville. He was preceded in death by: his parents, James J. and Edith L. Gremillion; and a sister, Sheila M. Gremillion. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, to be officiated by Father Eddie Martin. Rosary at 10 a.m. Entombment at Roselawn Memorial Park will follow immediately. Pallbearers will be: Jerry Chauvin, Warren Richard, Conrad Gremillion, David Eastridge, David Craft, and Larry Watts. Honorary pallbearers will be: Chad Chauvin, Todd Chauvin, and Warren Richard, Jr. The family would like to thank Dr. S. Patel and Dr. Phia Paul and their staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Bryan Bienvenu at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and nurse Markel Rumfellow of New Century Hospice for their outstanding care and concern. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Aloysius School, or to Catholic High School.