Lamarin Hayward, Cottonport

On Monday, February 1 in Cottonport, Lamarin Jaquan Hayward died. Lamarin was born on Dec. 28, 1995 in Pineville to Kimberly Hayward and the late McKinley Ford.

He was preceded in death by his father, McKinley Ford; sister, Brittany James; grandmother, Demetria Hayward; grandfather, Robert Grima; uncle, Albert David, Sr. and aunt, Maxine Ford.

Cherishing his memories are his mother, Kimberly Hayward; stepfather, Peter James of Cottonport; three sisters, Lindsey Hayward of Opelousas; McKaydra nd Makendra Ford, both of Alexandria; two brothers, Demarcus Hayward of Cottonport and Jarvous Gaines of Bunkie; grandmother, Effie Ford of Marksville; grandmother that took him under her wings, Mary Harris of Cottonport; three uncles; four aunts and a host of relatives and friends.