Lana Sampson, 96, of Mansura

Funeral arrangements for Leana Sampson of Mansura will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 beginning at 11:00am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura.

Leana Sampson, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lilly Hart of Mansura; son,

Dennis Sampson of Marksville; sisters, Emma Stieb of New Orleans and Leitta Moore of Port Arthur, TX; brother,

Johnell Babino of Mansura. She is also survived twelve grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren; and a 20 great-great-grandchilden.

She was preceded in death by her children, Dianne Pichon, Gerald Sampson, & Lawrence Sampson, Jr.; husband, Lawrence Sampson, Sr.; mother, Florence Sampson Babino and father, Isom Joseph Babino; sisters, Theresa Hudson, Cecile Babino and Genevieve Babino; brother, Lester Babino.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until time of service on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.