Lance Ducote, 78, Marksville

Private Graveside services were held for Mr. Lance Lawrence Ducote at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020. Entombment was held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Ducote, age 78, of Marksville passed away in Marksville on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Watles and Noema Bordelon Ducote; and numerous siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Diana Moulard Ducote of Marksville; two sons, Mark J. Ducote (Erin) of Marksville, David A. Ducote (Shannon) of Marksville; one brother, Herbert Ducote of Bunkie; two sisters, Ruth Valois (Louis) of Hessmer, Inez Bordelon (Don) of Marksville; four grandchildren, Emily Ducote , Mark Ducote, II, Donnie Ducote and James Ducote; also numerous nieces and nephews.