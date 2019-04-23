Lance Paul Chatelain, 37, life-long native of Moreauville, Louisiana, entered our Father's Kingdom on April 20, 2019. Lance, a devout son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle was born on December 14, 1981 in Marksville, Louisiana. He is survived by his mother Clara Chatelain, father Ray Chatelain (Tina), brother Scott Chatelain (Alicia), sister Sandy McManus (Darell) and nephews and nieces, Tristen Gauthier, Lane Chatelain, Cullen McManus, Cheyenne Chatelain, Maddie Gauthier, Jacob McManus and Grace Chatelain, great niece Raylee Gauthier, his loving girlfriend Marissa Rabon and her son Max. Lance is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Lee and Majorie Chatelain and maternal grandparents P.T. and Luman Cooper.

Lance was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and being at the camp. His devotion to his family and friends was evident as he loved spending time with them. Lance was known for his unpredictable sense of humor and his quiet desire to entertain. The discreet and gentle soul that he was, loved our Lord and Savior and we rest assure knowing that he is sharing in God's glory with all the loved ones that have preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 26th, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville, Louisiana, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.