Landry Bernard, 93, Fifth Ward

Funeral services for Landry Anthony Bernard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #1 in Fifth Ward.

Mr. Bernard, age 93, of Fifth Ward, passed away at his residence in Fifth Ward on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Degastile and Florence Guillot Bernard; wife, Dora Bernard; brothers, Newman, Otride, and Stafford Bernard; sisters, Lena Guillot and Audrine Marcotte; son-in-law, Albert Dauzat; and grandson, Bobby Dauzat.

He was a kind and generous man who often shared vegetables straight from his garden and choupique fish from his favorite pastime with family and friends. He raised chickens but pigs were raised especially for making his boucheries. He loved to have gatherings and have suppers with his family and be able to cuddle and converse with all of his grandchildren. He loved his grandchildren but there was a special place and fondness in his heart for his great great grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter, Rose Mary Dauzat (Neal) of Fifth Ward; one grandson, Jimmy Dauzat (Wendy) of Fifth Ward; one granddaughter, Wanda Dupuy (James) of Fifth Ward; four great grandchildren, Rocky Dupuy (Ricky), Taylor Dupuy (Alyssa), Blake Dupuy (Hailey), Josh Dauzat (Carlee); four great great grandchildren, Owen, Waylon and Dawson Dupuy and Drake Ponthier.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

A rosary will be recited by Father Dan O’Conner at 6:00 p.m. on Monday in the Chapel.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Rocky Dupuy, Ricky Dupuy, Blake Dupuy, Josh Dauzat, Sandford Bernard, and Thomas Marcotte.