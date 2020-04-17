Landry Courville, 92 of Hessmwe

Landry Courville, age 92 of Hessmer, Entered eternal life in his home on April 16, 2020. He impacted and was loved by many throughout his life.

Landry was WWII veteran and served in Germany. He spent his career as a machinist and maintenance supervisor at the canning plant in Belledeau from 1968 until his retirement in the late eighties. He enjoyed cattle farming and hay making on his land at his home. He also loved picking figs and canning them.

His great and great-great nieces and nephews were his pride and joy along with that of his own niece and nephew. He always ensured there were snacks readily available when all the children he cherished came. One of his true talents was his ability to make or repair anything with whatever he had around the house. He also enjoyed watching the purple martins come to one of the many houses he built in his yard for them. He was a loyal member of St. Alphonsus Church in Hessmer, and was named parishioner of the year in 2007.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Angela & Olephus Courville and his brother, Audric Courville. He is survived by his sister-in-law Jeanette Courville, his nephew Bruce (Deborah) Courville of Hessmer, niece Annetta (Donald) Tassin of Mansura, great nieces, Ashley (Greg) Coco of Brusly, Lindsey (Marcus) Gagnard of Marksville, Erica (Milton) Ducote of Fifthward and great-great nieces and nephews, Jeanette, Halsey, & Millie Coco, Kenzi & Landon Ducote, Georgia Kate & Jacques Gagnard.

