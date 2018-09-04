Landry Fulgence “Bootsie” Coco, Jr., age 82, of Moreauville

Landry Fulgence "Bootsie" Coco, Jr.

MOREAUVILLE - A Funeral Mass for Landry Fulgence “Bootsie” Coco, Jr. of Moreauville will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Entombment will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 beginning at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville with Rosary wake service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday morning at 8 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home.

Landry Coco, Jr., age 82, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was born on November 21, 1935.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Landry Coco, Sr. and Margaret “Mamie” Coco; and brothers, Harold Coco and Samuel Coco.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Irma Coco of Moreauville; children, Cynthia Ann Coco (Donnie) Parker of Marksville, Janice Faye Coco of Pineville, Tina Marie Coco (Scott) Desselle of Hessmer and Michael (Marsha Dauzat) Coco of Hessmer; sister, Irma (Victor) Lachney of Moreauville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.