Landry John Desselle, Jr., age 99, of Marksville

Landry John Desselle, Jr.

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Landry John Desselle, Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville. Entombment will be held at St. Paul’s Mausoleum in Mansura. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Desselle, age 99, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer. He was born on October 25, 1917.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Landry, Sr. and Annie Voinche Desselle; wife, Nolia Ducote Desselle; two brothers, Odell Desselle and Harold Desselle; and three sisters, Lilly Guillory, Elaine Guillot, and Mae Ducote.

Survivors include one son, Glenn Desselle of Marksville; one daughter Beverly Bernard of Marksville; seven grandchildren, Deidra Saucier, Romona Mathis, Bryan Bernard, Wendy Bryant, Glenn “T-Boy” Desselle Jr., Todd Desselle, and Andy Desselle; and 14 great grandchildren.

