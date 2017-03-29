Larry David Dupuy, age 61, of Hickory Hill

Larry David Dupuy

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Larry David Dupuy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Fr. Wade DeCoste officiating. Burial will be held in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of services. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday

Mr. Dupuy, age 61, of Hickory Hill, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Born on October 6, 1955, Larry was a native and lifelong resident of Hickory Hill. He was a businessman for many years and owner of Avoyelles Outdoors in Marksville for the past 15 years. He lived for his children and grandchildren. Larry was a mentor to many people in and around Avoyelles Parish and always wore his heart on his sleeve.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Joseph Dupuy and brother, Sherill Dupuy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Jude (Ashley) Dupuy of Hickory Hill and Ben Dupuy of Hickory Hill; one daughter, Katherine Dupuy Smith of Hickory Hill; mother, Sadie Dupuy of Hickory Hill; one brother, Mike (JoAnn) Dupuy of Hickory Hill; four grandchildren, Brayden Dupuy Smith of Hickory Hill, Lee Dupuy of Hickory Hill, Landry Dupuy of Hickory Hill, and Luke Dupuy of Hickory Hill; fiancé, Anna Wiley of Hickory Hill; one niece, Vicki (Mark) Dauzat of Hickory Hill; one nephew, Keith Dupuy of Hickory Hill; and a host of family and friends.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are John Lemoine, Mac Ford, Tommy Garrot, Chuck Barnhart, Jeffery Dauzat and Ashton Dupuy. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Dubea, Paul Lemoine, Wayne Marcotte, and Wendell Guillot..

