ALEXANDRIA - Funeral services for Larry Dean Book will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Nayak officiating. A private interment will follow at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018, and resume from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018, in the Kramer chapel.

Larry Dean Book, age 53, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018, in his residence. Born on July 13, 1964, Larry was raised in Lone Pine and later moved to Alexandria when he was 14 years old. Larry will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Larry was a devout Christian, which showed through his daily duties at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital for 30 years. Larry was a very generous man and became a mentor to many who worked with him. Larry had a knack for seeing potential in everyone he met. Larry was lovingly called “Poppy” by his two grandchildren and he loved them dearly. Larry was also known for his love of the LSU Tigers and cheered them on always. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Vaughn.

Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 31 years, Christa Furby Book; two children, Zachary Kyle (Kari) Book and Erin Alleign (fiance, Jeremy Edwards) Book; father, Larry (Alice) Book; three sisters, Tammy Book Vidrine, Bridgette Blood (Bruce) Ross and Candice Blood (John) Frost; one brother, Jeremy (Alicia) Book; along with two grandchildren, Maddox Book and Macie Book; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the Book Family requests donations be sent to the CHRISTUS Cabrini Cancer Center, 3330 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA., 71301.

