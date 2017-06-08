Larry Lee “Poppa” Voorhies, age 59, of Marksville

Larry Voorhies

Marksville – Funeral Services for Larry Lee “Poppa” Voorhies, will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Gonzales, officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

At the request of the Voorhies family, visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Voorhies, age 59 of Marksville passed away at his residence on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. Larry, also affectionately known as “Poppa”, will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Harold and Mildred Wallace Voorhies; and siblings, Glenda Voorhies and Gary Voorhies.

Those left to cherish his memories are his siblings, Janice Heath of Marksville, Sarah Nell (Dennis) Voorhies of Marksville, Lorraine (Paul) Sampson of Marksville and Christel Voorhies of Marksville; aunt, Margaret Alexander of Marksville; uncle, Richard Martin of Alexandria and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends.