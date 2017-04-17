Larry Paul DeMars, age 72, of Mansura

Larry DeMars

MANSURA - A memorial and Holy Rosary service for Larry Paul DeMars will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Larry Paul DeMars, age 72, passed away April 15, 2017 following a recent illness. He was born on July 11, 1944 in Marksville and was a graduate of Mansura High School, and Central Louisiana Technical College. He was a licensed barber, and a member of the Louisiana State Association for Barbers. Larry worked as a barber on the United States Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City for 35 years, and retired in 2013. Larry was the most kind, loving, and respectful man, and he is now rewarded to live in eternity with God in his Heavenly Kingdom.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Herman DeMars, and Teresa Prevot Juneau; and former wife and dear friend, Emaline Jane DeMars.

He is survived by his three sons, Van (Karen) DeMars, Jeffery (Alfred) DeMars, and Grant (Alena) DeMars; step-daughter, Laura (Doug) Miller; two sisters, Karen (Wayne) Descant and Kathryn (Carl) Ducote; his brother, Glenn (Carol) DeMars (Carol); six grandchildren; five nephews; three nieces; and his three dear and loyal friends, Conrad Deshotel, Rod Haydel, and Warren Lacombe.