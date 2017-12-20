Larry Paul Firmin, age 68, of Plaucheville

Larry Paul Firmin

PLAUCHEVILLE- Funeral services for Larry Paul Firmin will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Father Martin Laird officiating. Services and arrangements under the direction of Escude’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held in Escude’ Funeral Home of Mansura on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 8 a.m. Friday until departing for services. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Mr. Firmin, 68, and a resident of Plaucheville passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2017 at home after a long illness. Born on December 31, 1948, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era and retired from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lurry Firmin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Sandra Massett Firmin of Plaucheville; mother, Bertha Francois Firmin of Plaucheville; stepsons, Albert Drouet, Jr. of New Orleans, and Jeffery (Caitlin) Drouet of Boulder Colorado; sister, Faye Firmin Bailey of Plaucheville; brother, Al John (Cindy) Firmin of Madisonville; step-grandchildren, Lance Drouet, Lauren Drouet, and Kiryu Sugishita; nieces, Dawn, Jessica, Rebecca and Alison; nephew, David; great nieces and nephews, Chris, Brandon, Zack, Trinity, Abby and Adam; step-nieces, Cathy, Beverly, Laurie; step-nephews, Rick, Stephen, Todd; great nieces and nephews, Ricky, Nick, Bobby, Kimberly, Tera, Michael, Ryan, Sarah, Payton, Nia, Blake, Savannah, Sophia; great-great-step-nephews, Braden, Romeo, Dante.

In lieu of flowers the family requests Masses.