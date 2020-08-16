Larry Plauche, 77, Plaucheville

Memorial Mass for Larry E. Plauche will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Military Honors and Interment will follow are the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum.

Larry E. Plauche, age 77, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1942, he was a native of Plaucheville, La.

Those left to cherish her memory are his wife of 58 years, Theresa Plauche; daugters, Lisa Alleman (Eno), Neva Aucoin (Wayne), Lesley Kais (Danny); grandchildren: Steward Alleman, Joshua Alleman (Jayme), Dillon Alleman (Carli Lambert), Logan Alleman, Cammie Ponville (Bryan), Whitney Aucoin (Ben Falgoust), Kenneth Kais (Alyssa), Amber Trusty (John), Travis Kais; great-grandchildren: Bryan Ponville, III, Kate Kais, Bryson Ponville, Mila Alleman, Jayde Alleman, and Demi Kais; brother, Eric Plauche (Linda) and Steve Plauche (Sandra); sisters, Romaine Guilbeau (Richard) and Marion Shally (Ronnie).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart & Lou Plauche; grandson, Trey Leonard Alleman.

Larry served in the United States Air Force, Aviation Division and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion in Plaucheville, LA.

He always ready to help fix or build anything that was needed whether it was for himself, his family or his friends. He was fondly known as “Pa” to all his grandchildren, but everyone who knew him called him by this name. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Visitaiton will begin at 9:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Escude Funeral Home.