Larry Preston James, age 68, of Houston, Texas

Larry Preston James

MANSURA - Funeral Mass for Larry Preston James of Houston, Texas will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 beginning at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Larry James, age 68, passed away peacefully at West Houston Hospital on May 17, 2018. Larry was born to Preston and Theresa James on July 7, 1950. He attended and graduated Bethune High School where he played varsity football. He went on to attend Grambling State University and graduated with a degree in sociology. He briefly served in the U.S. Army before moving to Houston, Texas where he resided for the duration of his life. He worked most of his life as an insurance agent in the Houston area. He enjoyed being around family and friends. His favorite pastime was sports. He was quite an historian of many facts. He enjoyed debating politics and current new events.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Theresa James; and sister, Charlene Wells.

Those left to cherish his memories are his brothers, Ronald James, Paul James, John James, Floyd James, and Clyde James; his sisters, Sherry Ann James, Juanita James and Lena James; nieces and nephews including: Cedric, Chelsey, Gabriella, Floyd, Jr., Brandon, Julian, Travis, Michelle, Melannie, Jerillyn, Niles, Devan, Gabriel and Jonathan; many great nieces and nephews; and three aunts, Earlene, Martha, and Mildred. He will be missed by all.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Ronald James, John James, Clyde James, Floyd James, Donald Sampson, Paul James, Roland Patterson, and Ora James. Honorary pallbearers are Niles Sarpy, David Benjamin, Cedric James, Julian James, Travis Deshotel, Floyd James, Jr., Brandon James and Gabreil James.