LaShonda Montez Anderson, age 36, of Alexandria

LaShonda Montez Anderson

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for LaShonda Montez Anderson of Alexandria will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018, 2018, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located on 2308 Houston Street in Alexandria with Rev. Stanley Mathis officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery in Pineville under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.

LaShonda Montez Anderson, age 36, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria. She was born on September 9, 1981.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Linda Lee Bruins Anderson.

LaShonda leaves to cherish her lovely memory her loving dad, Earnest Anderson Jr. and step-mom, Theresa J. Anderson of Cottonport; three sons: Brandon Joshua Jr. of Alexandria, Braylen Joshua of Alexandria and Aiden Joshua of Alexandria; sister: LaToyna Monique (Chancellor) Williams of Tioga; three brothers: Antonio Bruins of Alexandria, Earnest (Patrice) Anderson III of Alexandria and Bobby (Tamera) Glenn of Alexandria; other siblings: Renada Jenkins of Mansura, Jerrell Jenkins of Cottonport and Johnnie Jenkins of Seattle, Washington; a special friend, Darius ; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.