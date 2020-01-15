Laura “Rita” Lemoine, age 93, of Moreauville

Please join our family in giving thanks to God to a life well lived by Laura “Rita” Lemoine. Funeral Mass for Laura “Rita” Lemoine lifelong resident of Moreauville will begin at 11am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Entombment will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Laura “Rita” Lemoine, age 93, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Hessmer Nursing Home. She was a farmer’s wife for 74 years and mother of 3. Rita was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a dedicated member to the Christian Mothers and Ladies Altar Society of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rose Bordelon (Ronald) of Moreauville; sons, Frank Lemoine (Brenda) of Bayhills and Victor Lemoine (Marcella) of Longbridge. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Chad, Blake, Kristy, Adam, & Katie; nine great-grandchildren: Liam, Katlyn, Jarib, Loki, Alex, Noah, Piper, V.J., & Sam; and three great-great-grandchildren: Ava Grace, Joslyn, & Aimlee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, V.J. Lemoine; grandchild,, Ronnie Bordelon; parents, Franklin & Norma Gremillion; sister, Nell Breaux; brothers, Ben Gremillion and Garner Gremillion;

Visitation will begin at 9am until 11am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.