Laurelle Scallan, 44, Moreauville native

Laurelle Shelby Banta Scallan, age 44, was called home on August 3rd, 2019. A resident of Moreauville, LA and former resident of Jefferson, LA. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Kenneth James Scallan Sr., her 4 children Byron J. Scandaliato Jr.(Brooke), Michael Christopher Ferri, Kaylyn Shelby Banta, and Kenneth James Scallan Jr.; her mother Ruth Thomas; her sister and brother, Robyn Krementz Adams (Freddie) and Blake Evan Banta; her godchild/niece, Kimberly Lynn Adams; and her granddaughter, Aubree Louise Scandaliato.

She was preceded in death by her father Louis S. Banta.

A memorial will be held August 24, 2019 from 12-2pm at the Moreauville Community Center(343 Tassin St. Moreauville, LA 71355).